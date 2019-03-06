Youth America Grand Prix auditions being held in Escondido

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Hundreds of dancers are expected to audition Thursday for the Youth America Grand Prix, known as the “American Idol” of ballet.

Youth America Grand Prix, (YAGP), which is the largest global network of dance, said it sees more than 10,000 young dancers – ages 9 to 19 – audition annually.

Winners in the San Diego region will go on and compete in the finals, which will take place in New York City.

Dancers can audition Thursday, March 7th through March 10, 2019, at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido.

Auditions are Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m., to 9 p.m. On Saturday, the Pas de Deux Competition will take place from 8 p.m., to 9:15 p.m.

On Sunday, March 10th, from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the awards ceremony will take place.

For the past 20 years YAGP has awarded more than $250,000 annually in scholarships to send up-and-coming dancers to prestigious schools and companies around the globe.