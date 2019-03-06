Former Sweetwater Union High School District employee arrested for embezzlement

A former employee of the Sweetwater Union High School District was arrested on suspicion of embezzling more than $50,000 in money orders from the district, police reported Wednesday.
Circulate San Diego on Wednesday released its Transit Together report which details how much a ballot measure by the Metropolitan Transit System could generate in local revenue to fund transit, pothole repair and safe routes to schools.
Hundreds of dancers are expected to audition Thursday for the Youth America Grand Prix, known as the “American Idol” of ballet. Youth America Grand Prix, (YAGP), which is the largest global network of dance, said it sees more than 10,000 young dancers – ages 9 to 19 – audition annually.
Most of the nation will set their clocks forward one hour this Sunday, and Sen. Marco Rubio is hoping to make the change stick.
Ahead of International Women's Day, local female entrepreneurs are joining forces to support each others' businesses.
One person suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday morning, and two others suffered less severe injuries in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in San Ysidro, authorities said.
A Pacific storm system lingering over San Diego County Wednesday could bring light to moderate rainfall throughout the region along with strong winds in the mountains, forecasters said.
The number of migrant families crossing the southwest border is again breaking records, and the crush is overwhelming border agents and straining facilities, officials said.
A series of storm systems will aim for Southern California and bring more rain, strong winds and even a chance for snow in our local mountains by Friday.