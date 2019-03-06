MTS pushes for measure to fund transit, street repairs

Four teenagers who allegedly assaulted a cab driver outside a La Mesa restaurant early Wednesday and stole his taxi while threatening him with a gun were arrested a short time later after abandoning the vehicle in a remote industrial area about six miles away, police reported.
Transportation advocacy group Circulate San Diego suggested Wednesday that a tax on Metropolitan Transit System bus and trolley routes could generate a little more than $10 billion over 40 years for local infrastructure improvements.
U.S. wildlife officials plan to lift protections for gray wolves across the Lower 48 states, re-igniting the legal battle over a predator that's run into conflicts with farmers and ranchers after rebounding in some regions, an official told The Associated Press.
Archaeologists have confirmed a long-time suspicion of historians and say that famed Alcatraz prison was built over a Civil War-era military fortification.
Mayor Kevin Faulconer gathered local leaders for an announcement on Wednesday and spoke about a new plan to bring high-quality jobs to San Diego.
A series of storm systems will aim for Southern California and bring more rain, strong winds and even a chance for snow in our local mountains by Friday.
The number of migrant families crossing the southwest border is again breaking records, and the crush is overwhelming border agents and straining facilities, officials said.
A former employee of the Sweetwater Union High School District was arrested on suspicion of embezzling more than $50,000 in money orders from the district, police reported Wednesday.
Hundreds of dancers are expected to audition Thursday for the Youth America Grand Prix, known as the “American Idol” of ballet. Youth America Grand Prix, (YAGP), which is the largest global network of dance, said it sees more than 10,000 young dancers – ages 9 to 19 – audition annually.
Most of the nation will set their clocks forward one hour this Sunday, and Sen. Marco Rubio is hoping to make the change stick.