Cab driver carjacked at gunpoint outside La Mesa restaurant

LA MESA (CNS) - Four teenagers who allegedly assaulted a cab driver outside a La Mesa restaurant early Wednesday and stole his taxi while threatening him with a gun were arrested a short time later after abandoning the vehicle in a remote industrial area about six miles away, police reported.
The group of youths called for a cab shortly before 1 a.m. at Denny's in the 6900 block of Alvarado Road in La Mesa, just east of San Diego State University, according to police.
After boarding the Blue Star Cab vehicle, the quartet began quarreling over the fare, Lt. Greg Runge said. Two of them then punched the driver, prompting him to jump out of the taxi, the lieutenant said.
At that point, one of the teens got behind the wheel of the cab, pointed a handgun at the victim and drove off, Runge said.
Using signals from a GPS-tracking device in the stolen cab, police tracked the vehicle down it in the 10700 block of US Elevator Road in Spring Valley about 20 minutes later. The taxi was unoccupied, but a gun had been left behind inside, the lieutenant said.
Officers searched the area with help from a sheriff's helicopter, soon capturing the suspects within a block of the abandoned taxi. The victim and a witness positively identified the group as the alleged perpetrators in a curbside lineup.
Arrested were Jaden Razell Jones of Spring Valley and Kaitlyn Arianna Gendleman of El Cajon, both 19; 18-year-old Jacob Ronald Jensen of El Cajon; and a 17-year-old boy. The juvenile's name was withheld because he is a minor.
The cabbie, who suffered a laceration and minor swelling to his face during the crime, declined medical treatment, Runge said.
Four teenagers who allegedly assaulted a cab driver outside a La Mesa restaurant early Wednesday and stole his taxi while threatening him with a gun were arrested a short time later after abandoning the vehicle in a remote industrial area about six miles away, police reported.
Transportation advocacy group Circulate San Diego suggested Wednesday that a tax on Metropolitan Transit System bus and trolley routes could generate a little more than $10 billion over 40 years for local infrastructure improvements.
U.S. wildlife officials plan to lift protections for gray wolves across the Lower 48 states, re-igniting the legal battle over a predator that's run into conflicts with farmers and ranchers after rebounding in some regions, an official told The Associated Press.
Archaeologists have confirmed a long-time suspicion of historians and say that famed Alcatraz prison was built over a Civil War-era military fortification.
Mayor Kevin Faulconer gathered local leaders for an announcement on Wednesday and spoke about a new plan to bring high-quality jobs to San Diego.
A series of storm systems will aim for Southern California and bring more rain, strong winds and even a chance for snow in our local mountains by Friday.
The number of migrant families crossing the southwest border is again breaking records, and the crush is overwhelming border agents and straining facilities, officials said.
A former employee of the Sweetwater Union High School District was arrested on suspicion of embezzling more than $50,000 in money orders from the district, police reported Wednesday.
Hundreds of dancers are expected to audition Thursday for the Youth America Grand Prix, known as the “American Idol” of ballet. Youth America Grand Prix, (YAGP), which is the largest global network of dance, said it sees more than 10,000 young dancers – ages 9 to 19 – audition annually.
Most of the nation will set their clocks forward one hour this Sunday, and Sen. Marco Rubio is hoping to make the change stick.