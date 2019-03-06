San Diego County flu cases hit season high

Our recent cold, wet weather has meant staying indoors for a lot of San Diegans. The nurse practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic said that quite often leads to a spike in the spread of viral infections.
Cold and flu season have slowed down in San Diego. The nurse practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic said a new variety of issues has popped up on the local health front.
A very special little girl reunited Thursday with the people who helped save her life. Two-year-old Emma was rushed to Rady Children’s Hospital last spring when she was having problems with her heart. The people who took her there were members of a team called Children’s Hospital Emergency Transport (also known as CHET).
The numbers are dropping, but influenza is still making its way around the San Diego health front. The nurse practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic said even people exposed to this year's virus are taking precautions.
The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency issued a health advisory to area doctors Thursday and are asking parents to be alert about a local increase in Kawasaki disease.
As you may know, February is Heart Health Month and it concludes with 2019’s Go Red for Women luncheon Thursday at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar.
Heart month is the focus on the San Diego Health front during February. The nurse practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic are reminding us that knowing your numbers of one of the most important ways to track your cardiovascular health.
It's a private page on Facebook, but it's connected more than 60,000 women all over the globe who are sharing chronic and debilitating health concerns. A common thread in the discussions - they believe their symptoms are caused by their breast implants.
Flu season may be winding down, but the virus is still making a mark on the San Diego health front. The nurse practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic report there have been over 3,000 confirmed cases in the county this year.
Chronic pain is the most common reason people give when they enroll in state-approved medical marijuana programs. That's followed by stiffness from multiple sclerosis and chemotherapy-related nausea, according to an analysis of 15 states published Monday in the journal Health Affairs.