San Diego Lifeguards name first female lieutenant in 100+ year history

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — For the first time in its 100+ year history, the San Diego Lifeguards have named their first female lieutenant.

Lt. Maureen Hodges has worked with the city since 2003 and her promotion came last month. The City of San Diego introduced Hodges on Facebook with a post in honor of Women’s History Month.

According to the post, Hodges grew up swimming and playing water polo while working as a lifeguard during the summer.



“It's exciting to be able to step into a role with more responsibility and the ability to provide support across the division,” said Lt. Hodges.

In response to being recognized for Women’s History Month, Hodges said: “I hope being selected as a lieutenant demonstrates that women can take on lead roles in any profession and encourage other women to keep striving to accomplish their goals.”