San Diego Lifeguards name first female lieutenant in 100+ year history

A pair of trespassers broke into an East County animal rescue over the weekend and cut down wire fences, allowing livestock and animals to run free.
Archaeologists confirmed a long-time suspicion of historians and say that famed Alcatraz prison was built over a Civil War-era military fortification.
A man who ambushed a janitorial worker at a Little Italy coffee shop at knifepoint, tried to sexually assault her and stole her SUV, was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in state prison.
For the first time in its 100+ year history, the San Diego Lifeguards have named their first female lieutenant.
Border agents have been told to explicitly target Spanish speakers and migrants from Latin America in carrying out a Trump administration program requiring asylum seekers wait in Mexico, according to memos obtained by The Associated Press that reveal some inner workings of a top government priority to address the burgeoning number of Central Americans arriving in the country.
The San Diego Padres have been in Peoria for weeks at this season's spring training, but did you know they’ve been travelling to Arizona each spring for all 50 years of their history? Before the Pads start their golden anniversary season, travel back in time and across state lines with these vintage clips of spring trainings past.
Countywide influenza cases hit a season high last week, and three more residents died due to flu complications, county health officials announced Wednesday.
Four teenagers who allegedly assaulted a cab driver outside a La Mesa restaurant early Wednesday and stole his taxi while threatening him with a gun were arrested a short time later after abandoning the vehicle in a remote industrial area about six miles away, police reported.
Transportation advocacy group Circulate San Diego suggested Wednesday that a tax on Metropolitan Transit System bus and trolley routes could generate a little more than $10 billion over 40 years for local infrastructure improvements.
U.S. wildlife officials plan to lift protections for gray wolves across the Lower 48 states, re-igniting the legal battle over a predator that's run into conflicts with farmers and ranchers after rebounding in some regions, an official told The Associated Press.