Parents, residents concerned about traffic near Lakeside school

For the first time in its more than 100 year history, the San Diego Lifeguards have named their first female lieutenant.
'February showers bring March flowers' may not be the exact saying, but with all the recent rain in Southern California, it is certainly coming true. News 8 Photojournalist Tim Blodgett went to Lake Elsinore to see the rare super bloom in action.
Parents and community members say they are frustrated with pick-up and drop-off times at Lakeside Farms Elementary School and they also say it's dangerous for the kids.
The San Diego Padres have been in Peoria for weeks at this season's spring training, but did you know they’ve been travelling to Arizona each spring for all 50 years of their history? Before the Pads start their golden anniversary season, travel back in time and across state lines with these vintage clips of spring trainings past.
A pair of trespassers broke into an East County animal rescue over the weekend and cut down wire fences, allowing livestock and animals to run free.
The group Circulate San Diego is making a push to help fix all the potholes in San Diego by increasing the sales tax by half-a-cent.
Archaeologists confirmed a long-time suspicion of historians and say that famed Alcatraz prison was built over a Civil War-era military fortification.
A man who ambushed a janitorial worker at a Little Italy coffee shop at knifepoint, tried to sexually assault her and stole her SUV, was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in state prison.
Border agents have been told to explicitly target Spanish speakers and migrants from Latin America in carrying out a Trump administration program requiring asylum seekers wait in Mexico, according to memos obtained by The Associated Press that reveal some inner workings of a top government priority to address the burgeoning number of Central Americans arriving in the country.
Countywide influenza cases hit a season high last week, and three more residents died due to flu complications, county health officials announced Wednesday.