Governor Newsom's San Diego visit centers around border communities

A two-goal second-period lead disappeared as the San Diego Gulls allowed the next five goals in a 7-5 loss to the Stockton Heat Wednesday night at Pechanga Arena San Diego in the third meeting between the teams in six days.
It will be a dreary rest of the night for San Diego. Mist and light showers will remain scattered into the overnight hours. A weak ridge of high pressure will bring drier conditions to San Diego, but another storm system will move in and bump up rain chances by Thursday night / Friday morning.
Some female Valhalla High School students have been targeted on social media and rated based on their appearances.
Governor Gavin Newsom will be in San Ysidro Thursday to host a roundtable discussion about the impact President Trump’s "national emergency" declaration is having on border communities.
For the first time in its more than 100 year history, the San Diego Lifeguards have named their first female lieutenant.
'February showers bring March flowers' may not be the exact saying, but with all the recent rain in Southern California, it is certainly coming true. News 8 Photojournalist Tim Blodgett went to Lake Elsinore to see the rare super bloom in action.
Parents and community members say they are frustrated with pick-up and drop-off times at Lakeside Farms Elementary School and they also say it's dangerous for the kids.
The San Diego Padres have been in Peoria for weeks at this season's spring training, but did you know they’ve been travelling to Arizona each spring for all 50 years of their history? Before the Pads start their golden anniversary season, travel back in time and across state lines with these vintage clips of spring trainings past.
A pair of trespassers broke into an East County animal rescue over the weekend and cut down wire fences, allowing livestock and animals to run free.
The group Circulate San Diego is making a push to help fix all the potholes in San Diego by increasing the sales tax by half-a-cent.