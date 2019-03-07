Governor Newsom's San Diego visit centers around border communities

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Governor Gavin Newsom will be in San Ysidro Thursday to host a roundtable discussion about the impact President Trump’s "national emergency" declaration is having on border communities.

Newsom will meet with local leaders and community members around 9:45 a.m.

While in San Ysidro, the governor will celebrate the opening of a shelter that will help asylum seekers released into San Diego. Newsom fast-tracked and signed AB 72, his first bill, which helped fund the shelter and other relief efforts shortly after taking office.

