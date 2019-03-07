Second storm expected to bring scattered showers to San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A second storm system is expected to reach San Diego County Thursday, bringing scattered showers for the end of the workweek, according to the National Weather Service.



A slight chance of showers will end early Thursday morning before a second trough moves into the region and brings a chance of scattered showers in the afternoon through Friday night, forecasters said.



As of 3 a.m., Birch Hill had received the most precipitation over the past two days, with 0.78 of an inch, followed by 0.65 in the Palomar area; 0.63 near Rainbow Camp; 0.57 in Fallbrook; 0.56 in Mesa Grande; 0.55 in Skyline Ranch; 0.47 in Pine Hills; 0.44 in Oceanside; 0.42 in Escondido; 0.38 in Julian and 0.35 in Bonsall and Valley Center, according to the NWS.



Other rainfall totals over the past two days include 0.27 in San Marcos; 0.25 in Carlsbad; 0.23 in Encinitas; 0.20 in Ramona; 0.19 in La Mesa; 0.16 in Alpine and Poway and 0.12 at Montgomery Field.



The second storm system could drop around one-tenth of an inch in coastal and inland-valley areas through Friday night, up to a half-inch in the mountains and around one-tenth of an inch in the deserts, forecasters said.



Strong and gusty winds are expected with the second storm, prompting the NWS to issue a wind advisory for the mountains that will last through 8 p.m. Friday.



Southwest to west winds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts reaching 55 mph, will begin blowing Thursday night and continue through Friday evening, according to the NWS.



After the storm system makes its exit by Friday night, another storm system is expected to reach Southern California by Sunday morning and bring more showers through Wednesday morning, forecasters said.

Here's what you can expect for our next system coming in later today into tomorrow. Some areas will see partially sunny conditions for the daytime hours with showers on the increase tonight. #cawx #clouds #sandiegoweather pic.twitter.com/or4PoKp7d9 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) March 7, 2019