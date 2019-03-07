Snag clothes from your favorite stars at unique studio wardrobe sale

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Stu Segall Productions is clearing out inventory! The San Diego production studio has been around since 1991, sprawling more than 22 acres and filling hundreds of hours of primetime television.

Saturday, March 9th and Sunday, March 10th, you can shop the wardrobes of some of your favorite shows, including Veronica Mars. The event will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. both days and is a cash-only event.

Stu Segall Productions is located at 4750 Ruffin Road, between Clairemont Mesa and Balboa Boulevard.

Head to Stage 1 where you'll find more than 1,000 pairs of shoes, jackets, high-end brands and more. All of the items are gently worn and some are even collector items.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs takes you inside the studio for an exclusive sneak peek at what will be up for grabs this weekend.