San Diego police looking for husband suspected in Somali woman’s - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego police looking for husband suspected in Somali woman’s murder

Posted: Updated:
By Shauni Lyles, Digital Content Producer
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego Police Department Homicide Detectives are on the hunt for a man suspected of murdering his own wife.

Investigators believe 45-year-old Abdiaziz Kerow murdered his wife, 36- year-old Muna Salad Kuri, then fled the area, according to San Diego police.

Kuri's sister discovered the victim's bloodied body in a bed at the couple's rental residence in the 4000 block of Van Dyke Avenue shortly before 9 a.m. Monday.

Kuri, whose most recent contact with her family had been on Saturday, had suffered suspicious wounds to her upper body, Lt. Anthony Dupree said.

Police have not disclosed a suspected motive in the slaying.

Kerow is described as a 5-foot-9 black man weighing around 145 pounds. He is believed to be driving a white Ford Explorer SUV with California license plate 8CVK537.

Anyone with information about the location of Abdiaziz Kerow is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

RELATED COVERAGE

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.