San Diego police looking for husband suspected in Somali woman’s murder

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego Police Department Homicide Detectives are on the hunt for a man suspected of murdering his own wife.



Investigators believe 45-year-old Abdiaziz Kerow murdered his wife, 36- year-old Muna Salad Kuri, then fled the area, according to San Diego police.



Kuri's sister discovered the victim's bloodied body in a bed at the couple's rental residence in the 4000 block of Van Dyke Avenue shortly before 9 a.m. Monday.



Kuri, whose most recent contact with her family had been on Saturday, had suffered suspicious wounds to her upper body, Lt. Anthony Dupree said.



Police have not disclosed a suspected motive in the slaying.



Kerow is described as a 5-foot-9 black man weighing around 145 pounds. He is believed to be driving a white Ford Explorer SUV with California license plate 8CVK537.

Anyone with information about the location of Abdiaziz Kerow is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

