Multiple lanes shut down on I-5 after fatal hit and run near San Clemente

By Jarrett Wright, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Multiple lanes are closed on southbound Interstate 5 just north of San Onofre after a hit and run fatality on the freeway.

Officers say the call came in shortly after 6:30 a.m.

California Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information on the hit and run to please contact the Oceanside CHP station.

