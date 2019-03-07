Escondido teachers protest for pay raises, benefits

ESCONDIDO (NEWS 8) - Teachers, students and PTA members protested in front of Bernardo Elementary School in Escondido Thursday for pay raises and benefits.



Teachers say they want contractual guarantees for certain working conditions, including prep time during the day. They say they've taught the entire school year without a contract.



Kevin Rubow, assistant superintendent of Human Resources, said collective bargaining with the Escondido Elementary Educators Association began in September, and has been “cordial and amicable” despite disagreements over pay and benefits, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.



In recent collective bargaining, the district offered a 5.17 percent salary increase over two years, retroactively effective to Feb. 1, 2019, he said. The district hasn’t received a formal proposal from the association, he said, but it has previously asked for a 5.5 percent increase for one year, retroactively effective to July 1, 2018, as well as to take the cap off health benefits.