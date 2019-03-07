Escondido teachers protest for pay raises, benefits

Federal Law Enforcement has issued the "all clear" after they received reports of a suspicious object in the 1300 block of Front Street in downtown.
The Ocean Beach Pier has been closed since a mid-January storm tore off some of the railing. Mayor Kevin Faulconer and other city leaders say the goal is to get the pier back open by Memorial Day weekend.
An international team of researchers from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced they may have found a new species of killer whale off the southern coast of Chile.
The westbound State Route 54 connector ramp to Interstate 805 will be closed overnight for maintenance work, Caltrans said.
Governor Gavin Newsom met with local leaders and community members in San Ysidro Thursday to host a roundtable discussion about the impact President Trump’s "national emergency" declaration is having on border communities.
Teachers, students and PTA members protested in front of Bernardo Elementary School in Escondido Thursday for pay raises and benefits.
Authorities on Thursday are searching for a hit-and-run motorist who struck and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 5 near San Clemente.
San Diego Police Department Homicide Detectives are on the hunt for a man suspected of murdering his own wife.
A two-goal second-period lead disappeared as the San Diego Gulls allowed the next five goals in a 7-5 loss to the Stockton Heat Wednesday night at Pechanga Arena San Diego in the third meeting between the teams in six days.
Transportation advocacy group Circulate San Diego suggested Wednesday that a tax on Metropolitan Transit System bus and trolley routes could generate a little more than $10 billion over 40 years for local infrastructure improvements.