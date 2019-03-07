Social Security Building in Downtown evacuated after suspicious package found

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Federal Law Enforcement has issued the "all clear" after they received reports of a suspicious object in the 1300 block of Front Street in downtown.

The device prompted the evacuation of the Social Security Administration Building for nearly an hour.

Authorities shut down the area of First Street and Ash Street near 2nd Avenue.

Witnesses on scene said the package contained peanut butter and other random items.

All clear at the suspicious package. Streets opening. Traffic can resume as normal. We appreciate your patience while dealing with the incident. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/AJTwk1ACN8 — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) March 7, 2019

Please avoid the area of First Street near Ash and A due to police activity. Check back for road closures shortly. pic.twitter.com/PEseIyUvY3 — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) March 7, 2019



