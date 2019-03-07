Social Security Building in Downtown evacuated after suspicious - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Social Security Building in Downtown evacuated after suspicious package found

By Jarrett Wright, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Federal Law Enforcement has issued the "all clear" after they received reports of a suspicious object in the 1300 block of Front Street in downtown. 

The device prompted the evacuation of the Social Security Administration Building for nearly an hour. 

Authorities shut down the area of First Street and Ash Street near 2nd Avenue.

Witnesses on scene said the package contained peanut butter and other random items. 


 

