Ramp from westbound SR-54 to I-805 to close for guardrail maintenance

Ramp from westbound SR-54 to I-805 to close for guardrail maintenance

By City News Service
NATIONAL CITY (CNS) - The westbound State Route 54 connector ramp to Interstate 805 will be closed overnight for maintenance work, Caltrans said.

Crews will close the westbound SR-54 connector to northbound and southbound I-805 from 11 Friday night to 5 a.m. Friday for guardrail maintenance.

Signs will be posted directing motorists to exit Highland Avenue then turn left to eastbound SR-54 to access the I-805 connector ramp, according to Caltrans.

