Mayor Faulconer gives update on Ocean Beach Pier repairs

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The Ocean Beach Pier has been closed since a mid-January storm tore off a portion of the siding. Mayor Kevin Faulconer and other city leaders say the goal is to get the pier back open by Memorial Day weekend.

The repairs have taken longer than expected after weeks of delays due to other storm systems that have pelted the region in recent weeks.

An assessment by city staff determined that 2,200 feet of guard rail, electric, water and sewer lines were in dire need of replacement. The fixes are expected to take a few more months and cost an estimated $430,000. The work will be performed by city workers who will wear life vests and will be attached to the pier via safety lines.

The mayor said it is important to get the pier back in tip top shape for the summer, but he also said that it is important that the city take a long term look to make sure the pier is given the care and attention it needs for the next 50 years.

The pier opened in 1966 and at 1,971 feet long, is the longest concrete fishing pier on the West Coast.