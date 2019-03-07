San Diego approves beer, wine sales at Boomers! amusement park

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego City Council voted unanimously to allow the Boomers! amusement park in Clairemont to start selling beer and wine on Tuesday.

The site on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard near Interstate 805 is the last of the 13 Boomers! locations in the nation, including parks in El Cajon and Vista, to not be allowed to serve alcohol.

"We are always looking for ways to improve the guest experience at our parks. Food & beverage is an important part of the Boomers experience. Guests at our other locations have responded positively to our expanded food and drink menu and we want to bring the same options to our San Diego location," said Kaitlyn Adams, a spokeswoman for Apex Parks Group, which owns the park.

City officials said allowing beer and wine sales is compatible with surrounding uses, which include a mobile home park to the north and commercial or industrial projects on the other three sides. The community planning group approved the change last May, and the San Diego Planning Commission approved it in November, according to The San Diego-Union Tribune.

Boomers! parks feature indoor activities such as carousels, kiddie swings, musical shows and video game arcades, plus outdoor activities, such as miniature golf, childrens' rides, bumper boats, batting cages, go-karts and laser tag. The San Diego location also has a rock wall and a ride called “The Flamethrower.”

The park opened in 1987 as a Family Fun Center. The name was changed to Boomers! in 2001 when the new owner bought it.