Traffic expected for weekend flower bloom in Anza-Borrego

No rain is forecast in the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park this weekend, so it might be a good time to check out the wildflowers.
The San Diego City Council voted unanimously to allow the Boomers! amusement park in Clairemont to start selling beer and wine on Tuesday.
The discovery today of an unattended bag outside a Core-Columbia building that houses Social Security Administration offices prompted street closures in the area until a bomb squad determined the sack only contained harmless everyday items such as peanut butter.
The Ocean Beach Pier has been closed since a mid-January storm tore off some of the railing. Mayor Kevin Faulconer and other city leaders say the goal is to get the pier back open by Memorial Day weekend.
For decades, there were tales from fishermen and tourists, even lots of photos, of a mysterious killer whale that just didn't look like all the others, but scientists had never seen one.
The westbound State Route 54 connector ramp to Interstate 805 will be closed overnight for maintenance work, Caltrans said.
Governor Gavin Newsom met with local leaders and community members in San Ysidro Thursday to host a roundtable discussion about the impact President Trump’s "national emergency" declaration is having on border communities.
Teachers, students and PTA members protested in front of Bernardo Elementary School in Escondido Thursday for pay raises and benefits.
Authorities on Thursday are searching for a hit-and-run motorist who struck and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 5 near San Clemente.