Traffic expected for weekend flower bloom in Anza-Borrego

BORREGO SPRINGS, CA (NEWS 8) - No rain is forecast in the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park this weekend, so it might be a good time to check out the wildflowers.

Park rangers are expecting thousands of visitors.

People are excited to see the wildflower super bloom at its peak right now in the desert.

“There are so many great things about the wildflowers, just seeing the color in the desert and the enjoyment that the people get from the wildflowers,” said Dennis Stephen, an interpreter with Anza-Borrego park.

Stephen said traffic will be a problem, similar to what they saw during the last super bloom.

“In 2017, we saw a two-hour delay just coming down Montezuma Grade through Ranchita,” he said.

The most direct route to Borrego Springs from San Diego is through Ranchita.

However, you can also drive through Julian and head down Banner Grade.

Or, consider going all the way out on Interstate 8 and cutting up from Ocotillo along Highway S2.

“Taking the other two routes, one through Julian or through Ocotillo and up S2, I think people will find that more enjoyable. They just have to remember to gas up and bring extra food and water,” said Stephen.

Along Highway S2, there are wildflower blooms at June Wash and through Carrizo Badlands, Stephen said.

Other good flower blooms can be seen east of Borrego Springs on S22 or in the Coyote Canyon area.

Keep in mind there are no drones allowed in the park and the wildflowers themselves are protected.

So remember, no picking flowers, no walking on flowers, no dogs in the fields, and no dogs off leash on the trails.

There are a couple gas stations in Borrego Springs and several restaurants in the area.

“Please remember that with a large crowd of people, places may be crowded. So, please bring your patience when you come,” said Stephen.

With lots of rain and cooler temperatures this year, the wildflowers are expected to continue blooming into early April.