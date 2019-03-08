Imperial Beach residents updated on cross border contamination

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Cross border contamination has been an issue for years and recently led to a state lawsuit. Thursday night, a public meeting in Imperial Beach was held to talk about what's being done to address concerns over the ongoing sewage spills.

Residents were briefed by the International Boundary and Water Commission on efforts to combat cross border contamination. There were updates given by the IBWC on improvements made to Tijuana's sanitation infrastructure.

However, some feel there isn't enough being done across the border to combat the massive sewage spills that have plagued Imperial Beach for years. City Councilmember Paloma Aguirre says it's also important to remember that there's concern the United States side isn't doing enough either, which is a large part of why Imperial Beach and other municipalities have joined a California lawsuit filed against the IBWC.

But while governments and boards point fingers over the issue, citizens are left wondering when the flow of contaminants will finally stop.