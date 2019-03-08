Imperial Beach residents updated on cross border contamination

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Cross border contamination has been an issue for years and recently led to a state lawsuit. Thursday night, a public meeting in Imperial Beach was held to talk about what's being done to address concerns over the ongoing sewage spills.
Residents were briefed by the International Boundary and Water Commission on efforts to combat cross border contamination. There were updates given by the IBWC on improvements made to Tijuana's sanitation infrastructure.
However, some feel there isn't enough being done across the border to combat the massive sewage spills that have plagued Imperial Beach for years. City Councilmember Paloma Aguirre says it's also important to remember that there's concern the United States side isn't doing enough either, which is a large part of why Imperial Beach and other municipalities have joined a California lawsuit filed against the IBWC.
But while governments and boards point fingers over the issue, citizens are left wondering when the flow of contaminants will finally stop.
It's a storybook ending for one of San Diego's last surviving independent bookstores threatened with closure as the cost of rent skyrockets.
It's a storybook ending for one of San Diego's last surviving independent bookstores threatened with closure as the cost of rent skyrockets. But a key decision made by Coronado's City Council has now given Bay Books in Coronado a boost in a positive direction, which is good news for Barbara Chambers who has been with the store for decades.
Cross border contamination has been an issue for years and recently led to a state lawsuit. Thursday night, a public meeting in Imperial Beach was held to talk about what's being done to address concerns over the ongoing sewage spills.
Good vibes are being spread in Ocean Beach and across the country. They are coming in the form of positive messages printed out on paper and stapled to poles around a community and photos being shared on Instagram.
Thursday brought a break in the rain, but the approach of our next system has wet weather back in our forecast to close out the work week.
No rain is forecast in the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park this weekend, so it might be a good time to check out the wildflowers.
Gov. Gavin Newsom visited San Diego County on Thursday to host a round-table discussion with local residents on President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration and what it's like to live in a community on the U.S.-Mexico border.
The discovery today of an unattended bag outside a Core-Columbia building that houses Social Security Administration offices prompted street closures in the area until a bomb squad determined the sack only contained harmless everyday items such as peanut butter.
For many teenage girls, the prom, the quinceanera, the big night out – it’s all about the dress. But special occasion dresses are pricy. That’s why the County Library is playing fairy godmother.
For decades, there were tales from fishermen and tourists, even lots of photos, of a mysterious killer whale that just didn't look like all the others, but scientists had never seen one.
The Ocean Beach Pier has been closed since a mid-January storm tore off some of the railing. Mayor Kevin Faulconer and other city leaders say the goal is to get the pier back open by Memorial Day weekend.