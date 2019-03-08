Man’s body found lying in middle of Rancho Bernardo street

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A homicide investigation is underway in the Rancho Bernardo area after a body was found in the middle of a street.



It happened Friday just after midnight in the 16000 block of Cresta Drive.

Homicide detectives say the body of a young man was discovered lying in the street.

San Diego police responded to the report of a possible pedestrian accident, but when they arrived they discovered the body of a young man lying in the street.

Homicide detectives say there were no skid marks or signs of a collision. They will be conducting their investigation into the circumstances of this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.