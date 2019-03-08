Man’s body found lying in middle of Rancho Bernardo street - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man’s body found lying in middle of Rancho Bernardo street

By Shauni Lyles, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A homicide investigation is underway in the Rancho Bernardo area after a body was found in the middle of a street. 
   
It happened Friday just after midnight in the 16000 block of Cresta Drive. 

Homicide detectives say the body of a young man was discovered lying in the street.

Homicide detectives say there were no skid marks or signs of a collision. They will be conducting their investigation into the circumstances of this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

