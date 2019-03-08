Family displaced after fire damages Linda Vista home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Family displaced after fire damages Linda Vista home

By Shauni Lyles, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Authorities are responding to a house fire in Linda Vista Friday.
      
The fire broke out just after 5 a.m. in the 2700 block of Ulric Street.
      
When firefighters arrived on scene, flames could be seen coming from the roof of the home. They quickly got it knocked down.
      
No word on how it started or any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

