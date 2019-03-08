Police investigate after burned body found behind Oceanside home

An eagle laid an egg Wednesday and it was all captured live on a webcam on the north side of Big Bear Lake.
A suspected drunken driver was arrested on Friday morning following a two-vehicle crash that killed the other motorist on Interstate 5 in Encinitas, authorities said.
A San Diego man has been charged with four misdemeanor counts by the San Diego District Attorney for catching and keeping a great white shark in January.
Authorities are responding to a house fire in Linda Vista Friday. The fire broke out just after 5 a.m. in the 2700 block of Ulric Street.
A homicide investigation is underway in the Rancho Bernardo area after a body was found in the middle of a street.
Scattered showers and cooler temperatures remain through Friday. Saturday looks drier but clouds remain in the area. Early next week bring more chances of rain.
It's a storybook ending for one of San Diego's last surviving independent bookstores threatened with closure as the cost of rent skyrockets. But a key decision made by Coronado's City Council has now given Bay Books in Coronado a boost in a positive direction, which is good news for Barbara Chambers who has been with the store for decades.
Cross border contamination has been an issue for years and recently led to a state lawsuit. Thursday night, a public meeting in Imperial Beach was held to talk about what's being done to address concerns over the ongoing sewage spills.
Good vibes are being spread in Ocean Beach and across the country. They are coming in the form of positive messages printed out on paper and stapled to poles around a community and photos being shared on Instagram.