Police investigate after burned body found behind Oceanside home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police investigate after burned body found behind Oceanside home

Posted: Updated:
By Shauni Lyles, Digital Content Producer
Connect

OCEANSIDE (NEWS 8) – An investigation is underway Friday after a burned body was discovered behind a home in Oceanside.

Homicide investigators are on scene in the 3200 block of Navigator Circle.

Authorities say the death is suspicious, but say they are not looking for any suspects at this time.

No further details were made available of the identity of the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.