Motorist killed in crash involving suspected DUI driver on I-5 in Encinitas

By City News Service
ENCINITAS (CNS) - A suspected drunken driver was arrested on Friday morning following a two-vehicle crash that killed the other motorist on Interstate 5 in Encinitas, authorities said.

The crash, involving a Hyundai Accent sedan and a Nissan Frontier pickup, happened around 1:15 a.m. on northbound Interstate 5 near Manchester Avenue.

A man driving the Hyundai was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, and the pickup driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

No details about the victim or the suspected DUI driver were immediately available.

CHP officers were investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

