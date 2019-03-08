11th Annual St. Baldrick’s Shave-A-Thon raising money to fight childhood cancer

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Have you been putting off getting a haircut for way too long? It is ok… There is an event in San Diego on Saturday that will be perfect for you!

The 11th Annual St. Baldrick’s Shave-A-Thon will be held on March 9th from noon to 3 p.m. at Nason’s Beer Hall in the Pendry San Diego.

Supporting the Mighty Micah’s Mission Fund, the incredible event raises funds and awareness for the volunteer-powered St. Baldrick’s Foundation, providing assistance to children with childhood cancer and their families.

Micah is a true miracle. He was diagnosed with cancer at 15 months old after countless rounds of radiation and chemotherapy. After one relapse a few years later, he has been deemed cancer free for the last few years! Because of what he and his family went through, they created the Mighty Micah’s Mission Fund, which aims to raise awareness and improve treatment options for children who have been diagnosed with neuroblastoma. Their goal is to find a more effective and less toxic treatment for the children suffering from this disease.

Since 2014 the fund has raised over $69,000!

If getting your head shaved isn’t your thing, it is ok! You can still support with your attendance. A $10 donation will get you entry into the event and a $15 donation will grant entry, a St. Baldrick’s t-shirt and a raffle ticket!

Micah came by News 8 Morning Extra to share his story and to talk about what this weekends event does to help. Jake Pescatello also joined the show and got his head shaved on live tv!

Want to participate, but can’t make it out to the event. You can donate here!