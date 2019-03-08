Police search for driver who abandoned wrecked Ferrari in Rancho Santa Fe

Authorities Friday were searching for a driver who fled after crashing a Ferrari into a power pole in Rancho Santa Fe, knocking out electricity to 84 customers in the area.
The 11th Annual St. Baldrick’s Shave-A-Thon will be held on March 9th from noon to 3 p.m. at Nason’s Beer Hall in the Pendry San Diego.
A homicide investigation is underway in the Rancho Bernardo area after a body was found in the middle of a street.
Police were investigating the death of a man whose burning body was found Friday morning in the backyard of an Oceanside home.
An eagle laid an egg Wednesday and it was all captured live on a webcam on the north side of Big Bear Lake.
A suspected drunken driver was arrested on Friday morning following a two-vehicle crash that killed the other motorist on Interstate 5 in Encinitas, authorities said.
A San Diego man has been charged with four misdemeanor counts by the San Diego District Attorney for catching and keeping a great white shark in January.
Scattered showers and cooler temperatures remain through Friday. Saturday looks drier but clouds remain in the area. Early next week bring more chances of rain.
It's a storybook ending for one of San Diego's last surviving independent bookstores threatened with closure as the cost of rent skyrockets.
It's a storybook ending for one of San Diego's last surviving independent bookstores threatened with closure as the cost of rent skyrockets. But a key decision made by Coronado's City Council has now given Bay Books in Coronado a boost in a positive direction, which is good news for Barbara Chambers who has been with the store for decades.