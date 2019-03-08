Police search for driver who abandoned wrecked Ferrari in Rancho Santa Fe

RANCHO SANTA FE (NEWS 8/CNS) - Authorities Friday were searching for a driver who fled after crashing a Ferrari into a power pole in Rancho Santa Fe, knocking out electricity to 84 customers in the area.



The crash, involving a 2012 Ferrari, was reported shortly before 10:20 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Avenida de Acacias and La Granada, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.



The crash caused the 40-foot power pole to fall to the ground, leaving 84 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the area in the dark, SDG&E spokesman Wes Jones said.



As of 8:30 Friday morning, electricity had been restored to all but three customers, who were expected to be back on line by noon, Jones said.



The northbound and southbound lanes of Avenida De Acacias were expected to be closed from La Granada to Via De La Cumbre until around 3 p.m. while crews worked to replace the power pole.