San Diego Bomb Arson deems possible grenade in home as inert

By Jarrett Wright, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego Bomb Arson team responded to a home in the 8800 block of Margaret Court in Spring Valley after a resident claimed to be in possession of a grenade.

The man said his 93-year-old neighbor had given him the device a few days prior. 

After investigation the team deemed the Korean War era grenade as inert and non-explosive. They say the grenade was once active, but it had been disarmed.  

The home and surrounding homes were evacuated as a safety precaution.

The device was safely removed from the area and will be properly disposed of. 


 

