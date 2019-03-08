Rady’s cancer patients sign deal with Padres and head to Spring - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Rady’s cancer patients sign deal with Padres and head to Spring Training

By Jarrett Wright, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Twelve patients who are undergoing cancer treatment at Rady’s Children’s Hospital will get the VIP treatment this weekend at the Padres Spring Training facility in Peoria, Arizona. 

The trip will include on-field access prior to Saturday’s game and the opportunity to interact with Padres players!

Before the group left on Friday, each child received “a player contract” for the weekend. They also received their own Padres hat, backpack and jersey with their name on it.  

Caregivers will travel with the kids to provide support as needed. 

Loading onto the bus to head to Peoria!

