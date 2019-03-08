Local leaders shine on International Women’s Day

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - International Women's Day has been a day to celebrate and advocate for women.
"International Women's Day, I think it's a day to celebrate women. A day to reflect on how far we've come,” said Diane Peabody Straw the Executive Director of the Women's Museum in Point Loma.
Shining a light on the many contributions women have made in society, the Women’s Museum of California is featuring an exhibit that showcases groundbreaking girls throughout 40 portraits. The exhibit will be on display at the museum until April. Part of the exhibit includes Helen Keller, Anne Frank and Eleanor Roosevelt.
“A really important opportunity for women to take in their own history and it's something that is often left out of text books,” said Peabody. “[There is a] very important conversation is happening around women moving forward in society right now,” said Peabody.
In the South Bay, the Mayor of Chula Vista, Mary Salas, tells News 8 that she sees herself as a role model.
“You're seeing somebody who looks like you in political office, and you say yes I can do that as well,” said Salas. "I want to want to serve in the California State Assembly,” said Salas.
Salas added that serving in her hometown is one of her greatest joys.
‘It really gives me a great deal of hope for the future and that we are seeing more and more women elected,” said Salas.
Also in the South Bay, Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy says women bring a balance to the workforce, “and a different perspective to law enforcement.”
The Chula Vista Police Department just hired five new female officers.
Celebrating #InternationWomensDay @WomensMuseum highlighting local leaders in @thinkchulavista from Mayor Mary Salas to Police Chief Roxana Kennedy @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/yYuMCei8Mt— Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) March 8, 2019
