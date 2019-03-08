Expert sounds off on man accused of catching, killing great white shark

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The 21-year-old accused of catching and killing a great white shark off the North County coast faces several charges and possible jail time.

Pictures posted on social media purportedly show the moments after Bodi Roberts caught a juvenile great white shark off the coast of Oceanside on January 5. The Marine from Utah is an avid hunter who posts pictures of his kills on Facebook. Records show he holds a hunting license in his home state, but it doesn't cover protected species in California, such as sharks.

“Fisherman shouldn’t think ‘I killed a white shark and I’m making the water safer.’ Not true. Those sharks are not posing a threat to people and that is the important part,” said Dr. Chris Lowe with the CSU Long Beach Shark Lab

California Fish and Wildlife was notified and arrested Roberts for unlawfully taking a shark, possessing it and wasting it. He's also accused of destroying or concealing evidence. Roberts faces up to six months in jail or a fine.

Sharks are making a comeback along our shores after decades of decline and they're an important part of the ecosystem and Professor Chris Lowe says responsible anglers should know what to do if they accidentally hook a shark.

“Where you fish, how you fish can be controlled and what do you do if you catch one and how do you not get in this position," said Lowe.

News 8 reached out to Roberts who directed us to his attorney. We contact the attorney who did not return our call.



