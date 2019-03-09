The van life trend is showing up on Airbnb

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The van life trend has recently taken off here in San Diego and now you can test it out by renting a vehicle on websites like Airbnb.

Airbnb and other companies like it don't just offer rooms and homes anymore, vans are now also available. We caught up with one person, Dakota Hunt, who lives the van life himself traveling from Long Beach to San diego. When he goes on vacation he'll rent out his van in Ocean Beach for $35 a night. He says most of his customers are looking for the Southern California experience at an affordable rate.

In nearby Clairemont one woman, who wants to go by Beth, says she has her reservations about vans hosting visitors.

“I would be uncomfortable with that, but there's nothing I can do about it,” said Beth.

That's because it's completely legal now. The City of San Diego repealed an ordinance last month that banned people from living in vehicles on city streets.

Hunt said he tells his guests to try and stay where he parks the van, which is usually not directly in a neighborhood - so there isn't a potential conflict.