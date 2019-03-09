The van life trend is showing up on Airbnb

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The van life trend has recently taken off here in San Diego and now you can test it out by renting a vehicle on websites like Airbnb.
Airbnb and other companies like it don't just offer rooms and homes anymore, vans are now also available. We caught up with one person, Dakota Hunt, who lives the van life himself traveling from Long Beach to San diego. When he goes on vacation he'll rent out his van in Ocean Beach for $35 a night. He says most of his customers are looking for the Southern California experience at an affordable rate.
In nearby Clairemont one woman, who wants to go by Beth, says she has her reservations about vans hosting visitors.
“I would be uncomfortable with that, but there's nothing I can do about it,” said Beth.
That's because it's completely legal now. The City of San Diego repealed an ordinance last month that banned people from living in vehicles on city streets.
Hunt said he tells his guests to try and stay where he parks the van, which is usually not directly in a neighborhood - so there isn't a potential conflict.
Big crowds are expected at Anza-Borrego State Park this weekend as people flock to see the wildflower super bloom, but a rock slide near Julian could have many taking an unexpected detour.
A homicide investigation is underway in the Rancho Bernardo area after a body was found in the middle of a street.
The van life trend has recently taken off here in San Diego and now you can test it out by renting a vehicle on websites like Airbnb.
A San Diego man has been charged with four misdemeanor counts by the San Diego District Attorney for catching and keeping a great white shark in January.
If you've driven through Hillcrest, you might have seen a chalkboard that asks the community a question. It's a simple fill in the blank, but it holds a lot of weight: What do you want to do before you die? News 8’s Photojournalist Tine Howard has a look at some of the answers.
Whenever a baby is on the way, you must be prepared and stock up on things you'll need after the arrival. That's why the Rancho Coastal Humane Society's San Diego Wildlife Center is holding a "baby shower," to collect supplies and donations. News 8 Photojournalist Mike Edison gives us a preview.
We started off our Friday with scattered light showers and mountain snow. As the day progressed, conditions drier out across San Diego as a weak ridge of high pressure built in over Southern California and that is where we stand right now.
The 21-year-old accused of catching and killing a great white shark off the North County coast faces several charges and possible jail time.
Former Major League Baseball All-Star pitcher Esteban Loaiza was sentenced Friday to three years in federal prison for possessing 44 pounds of cocaine he intended to sell, which authorities found inside a minivan parked at an Imperial Beach townhouse.