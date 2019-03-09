Rock slides force detour for Anza-Borrego tourists

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Big crowds are expected at Anza-Borrego State Park this weekend as people flock to see the wildflower super bloom, but a rock slide near Julian could have many taking an unexpected detour.
According to the Anza-Borrego State Park Facebook page, Highway 78 east of Julian between Wynola Road and Scissors Crossing is closed due to landslides.
Caltrans closed that portion of Highway 78 and Friday evening crews were scaling the rock after there was a mudslide, which they believe happened because the area was saturated from the rain.
Caltrans set up barricades on Highway 78, also known as Banner Grade, at San Felipe Road and Wynola Road as a detour for drivers.
Those headed up to see the flower bloom won't be able to go through Julian and Highway 78 will be closed between Wynola Road and San Felipe, instead the easiest route will be through Ranchita or up through Ocotillo Wells, which will take longer but rangers say the latter is more scenic. Rangers also advise drivers to remember gas and bring extra food and water.
Caltrans says they will be back out Saturday morning to continue rock scaling and trying to clear the road to make it safe for drivers.
