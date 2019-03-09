Cal Fire reminds residents to check smoke alarm batteries when clocks change

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Resetting clocks this weekend for the start of daylight saving time also provides a good opportunity to recheck or change the batteries in home smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, according to Cal Fire officials.

"Studies have shown that most homes have smoke alarms," a Cal Fire statement said, but "nearly two-thirds of home fire deaths occur in homes without working smoke alarms."

Officials say having a working smoke alarm increases the chance of surviving a home fire by 50 percent.

The time change officially occurs at 2 a.m. Sunday, when residents need to set their clocks ahead by one hour. Daylight saving lasts until Nov. 3.

According to the fire authorities, smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are designed to last up to 10 years, but battery life spans are far shorter, and whenever daylight saving or standard time arrives, they recommend replacing the batteries as a precaution.

"Just like schools practice fire drills, families should also practice what to do if their smoke alarms go off," fire officials said. "Remember, every day a smoke alarm saves somebody's life."