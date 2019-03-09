Major San Diego freeway closures to begin Sunday morning

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Late-night and early morning motorists on northbound SR-163 and Westbound I-8 through Mission Valley will have to deal with some closures on Sunday through Tuesday.

The major closures are for the SR-163 Friars Road Interchange Project and the Interstate 5/I-8 Improve the Move Project.

All lanes of northbound SR-163 between I-8 and Friars Road will close Sunday through Tuesday from 11:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.



All lanes of westbound I-8 between SR-163 and the Interstate 5 (I-5)/I-8 interchange will close Monday through Wednesday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Sunday: Only the northbound SR-163 closure

Monday: Both the northbound SR-163 closure and the westbound I-8 closure.

Tuesday: Both the northbound SR-163 closure and the westbound I-8 closure.

Wednesday: Only the westbound I-8 closure

Northbound SR-163 motorists will be detoured to eastbound I-8 to northbound I-805 to the merge at northbound SR-163.



Westbound I-8 motorists will have a primary detour to southbound SR-163, continue on southbound SR-163 to northbound I-5, continue north on I-5 to eastbound I-8. Motorists can also detour using the westbound I-8 to southbound Interstate 805 ramp, to State Route 15, to westbound State Route 94 to northbound I-5, continue north on I-5 to eastbound I-8.



Drivers are reminded to ‘Be Work Zone Alert’ and to move over a lane if safe to do so and slow down when approaching Caltrans vehicles with amber flashing lights.

