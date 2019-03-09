Firefighters rescue man stranded on cliff in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Firefighters were called to La Jolla just before 7 a.m. on Saturday to rescue a man that had become stranded nearly forty feet below the trails.

Battalion Chief Lane Woolery told News 8 they used a rope system to lower a rescuer down to the stranded man.

Before lowering the rescuer down, the firefighters had to use chainsaws to cut through some fencing that is designed to keep people out of the clam. Woolery said the area is fenced off to keep people safe and because of this, the man would have had to have gone around barriers to get to the area he was in.

The firefighter reached the man who was uninjured then put a helmet on him and kept him balanced on the narrow cliff.

A harness was rigged for the stranded man then he was lifted to the top of the cliff. The entire process took only a few minutes.

San Diego Police talked to the man and gave him a stern warning before sending him on his way.