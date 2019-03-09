Local church gives away free formal dresses

Two paragliders died in a crash at the Torrey Pines Gliderport following a midair collision on Saturday.
Law enforcement agencies and California Alcohol Beverage Control loaded into unmarked cars and conducted the “Shoulder Tap” Decoy Operation on Saturday.
Foothills Christian Church held their second ever “Blessed with a dress” event on Saturday. Young ladies from all around the county visited the church in El Cajon to pick out formal wear for school dances or special occasions.
Firefighters were called to La Jolla just before 7 a.m. on Saturday to rescue a man that had become stranded nearly forty feet below the trails.
We started off our Friday with scattered light showers and mountain snow. As the day progressed, conditions drier out across San Diego as a weak ridge of high pressure built in over Southern California and that is where we stand right now.
Santa Anita will impose new rules to scrutinize horses training on its racetrack and add a director of equine welfare following the deaths of 21 horses since Dec. 26.
Rail service along the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo rail corridor will be suspended in both directions for the second straight weekend on Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday from Oceanside to San Diego for track and signal improvements, according to the San Diego Association of Governments.
Rescue teams are searching for a Camp Pendleton Marine who missed his return date from a skiing and hiking trip in the Sierras.
Late-night and early morning motorists on northbound SR-163 and Westbound I-8 through Mission Valley will have to deal with some closures on Sunday through Tuesday.
Resetting clocks this weekend for the start of daylight saving time also provides a good opportunity to recheck or change the batteries in home smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, according to Cal Fire officials.