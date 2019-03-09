Local church gives away free formal dresses

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Foothills Christian Church held their second ever “Blessed with a dress” event on Saturday.

Young ladies from all around the county visited the church in El Cajon to pick out formal wear for school dances or special occasions.

The girls could also get shoes, jewelry and other accessories for free.

Organizers said they wanted to bless the girls by taking the stress of getting a dress off their plate.

If you would like to help you can donate dresses or accessories any day of the week at the church office located at 350 Cypress Lane Suite B in El Cajon.