Law enforcement take part in underage drinking decoy operation

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Law enforcement agencies and California Alcohol Beverage Control loaded into unmarked cars and conducted the “Shoulder Tap” Decoy Operation on Saturday.

The operation consists of law enforcement personnel sending decoys who are under the age of twenty-one to stand outside stores and ask people to purchase them beer.

The 8th Annual operation was meant to send a strong alcohol prevention message prior to St. Patrick’s Day.

During the San Diego operation, law enforcement went to dozens of stores and issued four citations for people who purchased alcohol for the minors.

The underage decoys were volunteers from the CHP Cadets and Explorer Program.

Through the first 8 years of the Shoulder Tap operations, over 3,000 individuals have been cited or arrested.

Across #California today law enforcement agencies cracking down on those buying #alcohol for minors. @CA_ABC Statewide Shoulder Tap Decoy Operation, more than 3,000 arrests/citations made in programs 8-year history. Police pushing warning before St. Patrick’s Day weekend?? @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/0ChUBdRkNU — Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) March 10, 2019

Shoulder Tap 2019 - ABC Agents cite a man for furnishing alcohol to a minor in Carlsbad (San Diego County). ABC Agents are working all over California today with over 70 local law enforcement agencies in the effort to reduce youth access to alcohol.#AlcoholPolicingPartnerships pic.twitter.com/I0dlwv5eL6 — CaliforniaABC (@CA_ABC) March 9, 2019



