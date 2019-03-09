Law enforcement take part in underage drinking decoy operation - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Law enforcement take part in underage drinking decoy operation

By Jarrett Wright, Digital Content Producer
Video Report By Heather Hope, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Law enforcement agencies and California Alcohol Beverage Control loaded into unmarked cars and conducted the “Shoulder Tap” Decoy Operation on Saturday.

The operation consists of law enforcement personnel sending decoys who are under the age of twenty-one to stand outside stores and ask people to purchase them beer. 

The 8th Annual operation was meant to send a strong alcohol prevention message prior to St. Patrick’s Day. 

During the San Diego operation, law enforcement went to dozens of stores and issued four citations for people who purchased alcohol for the minors. 

The underage decoys were volunteers from the CHP Cadets and Explorer Program.  

Through the first 8 years of the Shoulder Tap operations, over 3,000 individuals have been cited or arrested. 


 

