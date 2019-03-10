1 man killed, another wounded in Lemon Grove shooting

LEMON GROVE (CNS) - One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in unincorporated Lemon Grove, east of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.



It was reported at 8:13 p.m. Saturday at Olive and Main streets, San Diego sheriff's Lt. Karla Menzies said.



Paramedics rushed a man to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead at 8:43 p.m. Saturday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department reported.



The second man was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot to his lower leg. He was treated and released.



The sheriff's Homicide Unit asked anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at (858) 565-5200.