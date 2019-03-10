1 man killed, another wounded in Lemon Grove shooting - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

1 man killed, another wounded in Lemon Grove shooting

By City News Service
LEMON GROVE (CNS) - One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in unincorporated Lemon Grove, east of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

It was reported at 8:13 p.m. Saturday at Olive and Main streets, San Diego sheriff's Lt. Karla Menzies said.

Paramedics rushed a man to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead at 8:43 p.m. Saturday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department reported.

The second man was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot to his lower leg. He was treated and released.

The sheriff's Homicide Unit asked anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at (858) 565-5200.

