Late field goal, 5 takeaways give San Diego Fleet victory over Salt Lake Stallions

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Donny Hageman kicked three field goals, including the 44-yard game-winner as time expired, as the San Diego Fleet defeated the Salt Lake Stallions, 27-25, Saturday at SDCCU Stadium.



Salt Lake had taken the lead on Josh Woodrum's 6-yard touchdown pass to Nick Truesdell and pass to Kenny Bell on the required two-point conversion attempt with 51 seconds left.



Kameron Kelly intercepted three of Woodrum's passes, returning one 22 yards for a touchdown with 9:26 to play to give the Fleet a 24-11 lead.



The Fleet defense recovered two fumbles 43 seconds apart in the third quarter, both leading to touchdowns.



Middle linebacker Frank Ginda's tackle of running back Terrell Newby forced a fumble, with Jordan Martin recovering the ball and running 41 yards for a touchdown with 3:06 remaining in the third quarter to put the Fleet ahead 12-11.



With Woodrum sidelined for the first of two series by an injury, Damontre Moore sacked backup quarterback Austin Allen, forcing a fumble which Moore recovered at Salt Lake's 18-yard line.



Mike Bercovici threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Ben Johnson on the next play, increasing the Fleet's lead to 18-11.



Bercovici completed 22 of 43 passes for 304 yards and one touchdown with one interception in his first game since the Fleet's season opener Feb. 9.



Bercovici was playing in place of Philip Nelson who suffered a fractured clavicle in last Saturday's 26-23 loss to the Memphis Express. Nelson will be out four-to-six weeks and has been placed on the reserved/injured list, coach Mike Martz said.



Woodrum completed 31 of 48 passes for 380 yards and one touchdown with three interceptions for the Stallions (1-4) before a crowd announced at 20,823.



The Fleet was outgained 424 yards to 322 and trailed 26-16 in first downs and 31:31-28:29 in time of possession.



Joel Bouagnon's 4-yard touchdown run with 4:02 to play cut the Fleet's lead to 24-17.



The Fleet (3-2) attempted field goals on each of their first three possessions. Hageman missed a 41-yard attempt on the first possession, then made 39- and 34-yard kicks.



Bouagnon ran 3 yards with 27 seconds left in the first quarter for the first half's only touchdown. The required two-point conversion attempt was successful on a run by Woodrum .



An apparent second touchdown on a 2-yard run by Bouagnon 53 seconds before halftime was nullified by a 15-yard chop block penalty against offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi. Kelly intercepted a pass by Woodrum at the Fleet 6- yard line on the next play.



Taylor Bertolet kicked a 44-yard field goal for Salt Lake with 8:15 left in the third quarter for the first points of the second half.



Fleet middle linebacker A.J. Tarpley missed his second consecutive game because of a back injury after starting the first three and being selected as the Alliance of American Football's defensive player of the week for returning an interception 27 yards for a touchdown that gave the Fleet the lead for good in their 31-11 victory over San Antonio on Feb. 24.



Fleet offensive lineman Damien Mama will miss Saturday's game because of an ankle injury after starting each of the first four games.



Salt Lake was without its leading rusher entering Saturday's game, Branden Oliver, who was sidelined by a groin injury.

