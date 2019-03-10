Puppy found near burning dumpster gets fresh start with San Diego family

SAN DIEGO (COUNTY NEWS CENTER) — An abandoned 3-month-old puppy suffering from head injuries has now recovered and was adopted Friday from County Animal Services.
The young pit bull named Grace was found in a milk crate near a burning dumpster in the Crest area on Feb. 13.
Now fully healed, the pup left the shelter with her new family for a life full of hugs, kisses and - she hopes - many tennis balls.
Torrey Pines Gliderport officials spoke out this weekend about a deadly mid-air collision between two paragliders as investigations continued into the accident near a La Jolla beach.
A large area of low pressure moved inland from the Pacific Ocean on Sunday. As the low keeps our temps on the chilly side, expect daytime highs to stay 5° to 15° below seasonal.
A San Diego man has been charged with four misdemeanor counts by the San Diego District Attorney for catching and keeping a great white shark in January.
A temporarily reduced speed limit will take effect starting Monday near a construction project along the Interstate 5 in North County San Diego.
An abandoned 3-month-old puppy suffering from head injuries has now recovered and was adopted Friday from County Animal Services.
Donny Hageman kicked three field goals, including the 44-yard game-winner as time expired, as the San Diego Fleet defeated the Salt Lake Stallions, 27-25, Saturday at SDCCU Stadium.
One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in unincorporated Lemon Grove, east of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.
Rescue teams are searching for a Camp Pendleton Marine who missed his return date from a skiing and hiking trip in the Sierras.
Law enforcement agencies and California Alcohol Beverage Control loaded into unmarked cars and conducted the “Shoulder Tap” Decoy Operation on Saturday.
Two paragliders died in a crash near the Torrey Pines Gliderport on Saturday and authorities continued to investigate the midair collision on Sunday.