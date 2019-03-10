Puppy found near burning dumpster gets fresh start with San Diego family

SAN DIEGO (COUNTY NEWS CENTER) — An abandoned 3-month-old puppy suffering from head injuries has now recovered and was adopted Friday from County Animal Services.



The young pit bull named Grace was found in a milk crate near a burning dumpster in the Crest area on Feb. 13.

Now fully healed, the pup left the shelter with her new family for a life full of hugs, kisses and - she hopes - many tennis balls.