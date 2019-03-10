Temporary speed limit reduction along Interstate 5 in Encinitas, Carlsbad takes effect Monday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A temporarily reduced speed limit will take effect starting Monday near a construction project along the Interstate 5 in North County San Diego. The speed reduction was announced last week by officials from Caltrans, SANDAG, and the California Highway Patrol.
Authorities have advised motorists that the reduced speed limit of 55 miles-per-hour will take effect Monday in both directions along an eight-mile stretch of I-5 between Manchester Avenue in the City in Encinitas and Palomar Airport Road in the City of Carlsbad - also known as the Build NCC corridor.
Representatives of the construction project say the speed reduction is necessary to ensure the safety of the public as well as the workers who are constructing new I-5 carpool lanes.
The lower speed limit will remain in place until the carpool lane project is complete, which is expected to happen in 2022.
Temporary signage will alert drivers to the reduced speed limit as they enter and exit the construction zone.
CHP will enforce the new, posted speed limit. Authorities also reminded motorists, “by state law, traffic fines incurred in work zones are subjected to increased penalties.”
Caltrans, CHP and SANDAG announcing a speed reduction to 55 MPH on I-5 between Manchester Ave & Palomar Airport Rd to enhance safety through the I-5 NCC construction zone . Enforcement begins Monday - 2022. https://t.co/uddHWIJS09 pic.twitter.com/jvJHKDvMbp— Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) March 8, 2019
