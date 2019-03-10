Daylight Saving Time: San Diegans react to time change

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It's that time of year again: this weekend people across the country turned the clocks forward for Daylight Saving Time; although those in Arizona and Hawaii did not as those states keep the same time year-round.

Last November, California voters approved a proposition to join them.

“I’m not sure when or if it will happen, but if it does it’ll be cool,” said San Diegan Anthony Jones.

Jones says he slept in for this year's time change and barely noticed the difference.

Same goes for Jamie Ortega.

“I didn’t remember until you said something,” Ortega said.

While most people News 8 spoke to were in a good mood, studies find 39 percent of Americans are in a worse mood following the time change.

Drivers will also want to pay more attention heading to work Monday. Traffic and machine accidents tend to rise the first weekday after a time change with 79 percent of people saying they have difficulty concentrating, according to the Better Sleep Council.

The effects of the time change don’t stop there: 74 percent of Americans over the age of 30 report their tiredness affects their work and doctors say there are also health risks.

“Melatonin is affected by the amount of sleep, your immune system is affected by the amount of melatonin and your immune system is also linked in to your heart attack risk,” said Dr. Frank Smart.

The proposition to permanently keep Daylight Saving Time requires an unlikely act of congress.

"We have a lot of stuff the legislature should do. We have a lot of battles to fight with the federal government right now. This would require one more,” said Dr. Severin Borenstein with the Hass School of Business. “I think in the hierarchy of importance, this is just not up there."