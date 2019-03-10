9-year-old girl among San Diego kids honored for calling 911 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

9-year-old girl among San Diego kids honored for calling 911

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A local girl who was just 8 years old when she reported her own kidnapping was among several San Diego kids being recognized Sunday for their bravery.

Malaiha Wheatly, who is now 9 years old, called 911 last April after a woman drove off with her and her 3-year-old brother in the car.

She was among those honored at a gala for “young heroes” in La Jolla and got to meet the dispatcher who took her call.

