9-year-old girl among San Diego kids honored for calling 911

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A local girl who was just 8 years old when she reported her own kidnapping was among several San Diego kids being recognized Sunday for their bravery.

Malaiha Wheatly, who is now 9 years old, called 911 last April after a woman drove off with her and her 3-year-old brother in the car.

She was among those honored at a gala for “young heroes” in La Jolla and got to meet the dispatcher who took her call.

News 8’s Kelly Hessedal reports from the event with details.

9 year old (pictured far right) given a 9-1-1 heroes award for calling 911 when a stranger drove off in her dad’s car while she was in the backseat with her brother. Today she met the dispatcher who took her call @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/nIlH9r2FbN — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) March 11, 2019

