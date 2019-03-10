9-year-old girl among San Diego kids honored for calling 911

A local girl who was just 8 years old when she reported her own kidnapping was among several San Diego kids recognized Sunday for their bravery.
Torrey Pines Gliderport officials spoke out this weekend about a deadly mid-air collision between two paragliders as investigations continued into the accident near a La Jolla beach.
It's that time of year again: this weekend people across the country turned the clocks forward for Daylight Saving Time; although those in Arizona and Hawaii did not as those states keep the same time year-round. Last November, California voters approved a proposition to join them.
A large area of low pressure moved inland from the Pacific Ocean on Sunday. As the low keeps our temps on the chilly side, expect daytime highs to stay 5° to 15° below seasonal.
A San Diego man has been charged with four misdemeanor counts by the San Diego District Attorney for catching and keeping a great white shark in January.
A temporarily reduced speed limit will take effect starting Monday near a construction project along the Interstate 5 in North County San Diego.
An abandoned 3-month-old puppy suffering from head injuries has now recovered and was adopted Friday from County Animal Services.
Donny Hageman kicked three field goals, including the 44-yard game-winner as time expired, as the San Diego Fleet defeated the Salt Lake Stallions, 27-25, Saturday at SDCCU Stadium.
One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in unincorporated Lemon Grove, east of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.
Rescue teams are searching for a Camp Pendleton Marine who missed his return date from a skiing and hiking trip in the Sierras.