Rain bodes well for The Flower Fields in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD (NEWS 8) - Thanks to all of the recent winter storms, The Flower Fields in Carlsbad are as beautiful as ever.

“We’re excited to see that the fields have been responding very well with the recent rains in our area. The gentle, steady water, combined with intermittent sunshine bodes very well for germination and the growth of our Ranunculus plants. The rains have encouraged an exceptionally strong and healthy plant this year. A strong healthy plant develops a magnificent show of flowers,” General Manager, Fred Clarke says.

The Flower Fields opened March 1st and is a beloved Southern California destination that signals the arrival of spring.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs takes you to the 50 sprawling acres of beautiful color to learn what's new this year, including details on the popular Field to Vase Dinner happening next month.

For more information, call (760) 431-0352 or visit www.theflowerfields.com.

The Flower Fields is open to the public from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. from March 1 to May 12, 2019. The Flower Fields provides two free parking areas, restroom facilities and accessibility for people with disabilities. Admission is $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 60+, $9 for children 3–10 and free for children under the age of 2. Season passes and group tours are also available.