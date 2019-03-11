Pillsbury flour recalled because of possible salmonella contamination

Click here to watch video.

A company has recalled thousands of cases of Pillsbury flour because it could be contaminated with salmonella.

Hometown Food Co., has issued voluntary, limited recall on two lot codes of Pillsbury Unbleached All-Purpose Flour, according to Publix and Winn-Dixie.

Publix said about 12,185 cases were distributed to retailers and distributors nationwide. The grocers said to return the products to the stores for a refund or to throw them away.

Here’s the information on Hometown Food Co. products sold at Publix affected by this recall:

Product Name: Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour

GTIN #: 0 5150022241 3

Lot Code/Best If Used By Date: 8 292 APR 19 2020; 8 293 APR 20 2020

Here is the info on Hometown Food Co. products sold at Winn-Dixie affected this recall:

Product Name: Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour

Case Item Code: 0 5150022241 3

UPC Item Code: 0 5150022241 6

Lot Codes:

8 292

8293

Best if used by date: April 19, 2020

What other people are reading right now:

?Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.