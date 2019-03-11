Woman who stole car with kids inside in San Diego to be sentenced

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A woman who pleaded guilty to stealing a car with two young children inside and then heading to the U.S.-Mexico border is scheduled to be sentenced Monday.

Police say 27-year-old Leslie Esparanza Saenz jumped into a Hyundai sedan outside a Cricket Wireless shop on April 9, 2018 and took off. The car's driver had left his 8-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy in the car while he went into the store.

Around 2 p.m. that afternoon authorities spotted the car at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, arrested Saenz and returned the children to their father unharmed.

The young girl who was in the car, now 9-year-old Malaiha Wheatly, was honored over the weekend at an event for young heroes. She received a special award for her bravery in calling 911 after Saenz took off with the car.

The third grader also got to meet the dispatcher Hailee Babiosak who kept her calm during the ordeal. At the ceremony a portion of the 911 call was played as well.

Saenz’s sentencing is scheduled for Monday afternoon. Check back for updates on the proceedings.

