Take a nap and catch up on some sleep on National Napping Day

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - National Napping Day is observed annually the day following the return of daylight saving time.

National Napping Day provides everyone with the opportunity to have a nap and catch up on the hour of sleep they lost due to the spring forward time change.

Lifestyle expert and mom, Courtney Bustillos, stopped by Morning Extra with some tips on how to get a good night's rest. Courtney says a needed rest can make you feel better and also improve your mood.

Numerous studies have shown that short 10-20 minute naps are the most effective when midday fatigue hits. Improvements in alertness, productivity and mood have all been shown to improve with this type of snooze.

Though there are some of us who are just not the napping kind, if you can reap those benefits, find a cozy spot for 10 minutes or so on National Napping Day.

William Anthony, Ph.D., a Boston University Professor and his wife, Camille Anthony, created National Napping Day in 1999 as an effort to spotlight the health benefits to catching up on quality sleep, according to a B.U. press release.

