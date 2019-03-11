Cirque de Soleil show ‘Volta’ heading to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Cirque du Soleil’s new show “Volta” is heading to San Diego next month and Morning Extra got a preview.
Jeffrey Whaley spoke about the new show that incorporates BMX bike-riding as Nao Yoshida and Rosina Gill performed.
“Volta” will run at the Del Mar Fairgrounds from April – May 5. Click here for more information.
San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan has removed hundreds of names from several gang injunction lists, she announced Monday. There were almost 800 people listed in those injunctions prior to a review by the DA’s office.
Getting you motivated this Monday is health and wellness expert Christine Lusita. Christine recently attended the Natural Food Expo and shared with Morning Extra some of the most popular trends she saw.
A woman who pleaded guilty to stealing a car with two young children inside and then heading to the U.S.-Mexico border is scheduled to be sentenced Monday.
Torrey Pines Gliderport officials spoke out this weekend about a deadly mid-air collision between two paragliders as investigations continued into the accident near a La Jolla beach.
A bald eagle in California's Big Bear Valley laid a second egg at a nest where a live webcam is placed.
A storm system moving in from the east could drop light rain in San Diego County Monday and will bring the possibility of snow in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.