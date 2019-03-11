Cirque de Soleil show ‘Volta’ heading to San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cirque de Soleil show ‘Volta’ heading to San Diego

By Jennifer Lothspeich, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Cirque du Soleil’s new show “Volta” is heading to San Diego next month and Morning Extra got a preview.

Jeffrey Whaley spoke about the new show that incorporates BMX bike-riding as Nao Yoshida and Rosina Gill performed.

“Volta” will run at the Del Mar Fairgrounds from April – May 5. Click here for more information.

