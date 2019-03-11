Two San Diego museums named finalists for national award

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Institute of Museum and Library Services included two San Diego County museums in Monday's announcement of the 30 finalists for its 2019 National Medal for Museum and Library Service.



The IMLS named the Barona Cultural Center and Museum and the New Children's Museum as finalists for the award. Libraries and museums from 18 other states were also nominated as finalists.



All 30 libraries and museums were nominated for their noteworthy and innovative contributions to their local communities, according to the IMLS. Local residents can share their experiences at either museum with the IMLS at its Facebook page, facebook.com/USIMLS, or its Twitter account, twitter.com/us_imls, by using the hashtag #IMLSmedals.



"The 30 National Medal finalists showcase the tremendous ability of libraries and museums to serve as vital community resources," IMLS Director Kathryn Matthew said. "The Institute of Museum and Library Services is honored to recognize these leading institutions."



The National Medal is the highest honor awarded to museums and libraries around the country, according to the IMLS. The organization will honor the National Medal award winners June 12 in Washington, D.C. The IMLS awarded the National Medal to five museums and five libraries last year.

From Florida to Montana, Boston to Arizona, and Puerto Rico to California: Announcing the 30 museums and libraries across the U.S. that have been named as finalists for the National Medal for Museum and Library Service. https://t.co/jCGbaayl6f #IMLSmedals pic.twitter.com/EbejB9Pzwo — IMLS (@US_IMLS) March 11, 2019