Police say California woman drank six-pack of beer in Target dressing room

Do you think your dog has super powers? That is the topic of a new iMax movie debuting this week. “Superpower Dogs’ follows six dogs from around the world – including one we are familiar with here in San Diego.
Dozens of community members on Monday rallied to save Skateworld, San Diego's only roller staking rink, from closing its doors.
The National Weather Service's local Doppler radar in Poway received an upgrade by technicians who refurbished and replaced the pedestal - one of the most critical components of the radar. News 8's Tim Blodgett reports from Poway.
If you follow the horse paths into wine country east of Temecula, you'll find something magical and mystical at the Moonflower Ranch in the community of Sage.
A woman who pleaded guilty to stealing a car with two young children inside and then heading to the U.S.-Mexico border was sentenced to 13 years behind bars on Monday as part of a plea deal.
Father Joe's Villages and Connections Housing Downtown will accommodate more than 160 additional homeless residents needing shelter Monday night, according to the San Diego Housing Commission.
Interior Communications Specialist 1st Class Nick Natelli has been named the Naval Surface Forces Pacific 2018 Sailor of the Year, U.S. Navy officials announced Monday.
The Institute of Museum and Library Services included two San Diego County museums in Monday's announcement of the 30 finalists for its 2019 National Medal for Museum and Library Service.