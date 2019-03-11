San Diego Housing Commission activates overnight shelter for homeless due to rain

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Father Joe's Villages and Connections Housing Downtown will accommodate more than 160 additional homeless residents needing shelter Monday night, according to the San Diego Housing Commission.



The commission activates its Inclement Weather Shelter Program when temperatures drop below 50 degrees, the chance of rain is higher than 40 percent or sustained high winds are predicted. The housing commission activated the shelter the last two nights due to heavy rainfall throughout the county.



The program is funded through a partnership between the commission, the city of San Diego, Father Joe's and Connections Housing.



Father Joe's can shelter an additional 134 residents throughout both nights while Connections Housing can add up to 30 residents. Check-in at Father Joe's begins at 4 p.m. and residents are expected to check out by 5 the next morning. Check-in at Connections Housing runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and residents are expected to check out by 7 the following morning.



Those at both shelters will have meals provided to them.



Residents can dial 211 or visit 211sandiego.org to find out more about the county's Inclement Weather Shelter Program.